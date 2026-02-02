Annual Leadership Dinner

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Priority entry for Cadets, Specialist and below as they are NNJ AUSA Guests.
Includes 4 tickets, organization logo printed on printed program materials, verbal recognition during event, and for 1-2 minute of remarks.
Benefits include providing tickets for a table of 10 Cadets, verbal recognition during the introductory remarks, organization logo on event flyer and printed program materials.
$
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