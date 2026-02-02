Association Of The United States Army Inc

Hosted by

Association Of The United States Army Inc

About this event

Annual Leadership Dinner

1050 King Georges Post Rd

Fords, NJ 08863, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Cadets/SPC and below
Free

Priority entry for Cadets, Specialist and below as they are NNJ AUSA Guests.

Business Sponsorship
$400

Includes 4 tickets, organization logo printed on printed program materials, verbal recognition during event, and for 1-2 minute of remarks.

Cadet Sponsorship
$300

Benefits include providing tickets for a table of 10 Cadets, verbal recognition during the introductory remarks, organization logo on event flyer and printed program materials.

Add a donation for Association Of The United States Army Inc

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