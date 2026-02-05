Hosted by

the leaders lounge

About this event

Annual Leadership Mental Health Symposium

1000 Regent University Dr

Virginia Beach, VA 23464, USA

Early Bird General Admission
$79
Available until Mar 31

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes literature, lunch, dinner and Bonus giveaway offerings.

Regular General Admission
$99

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes literature, lunch, dinner and Bonus giveaway offerings.

Sponsor/Donor
$125

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes literature, lunch, dinner and Bonus giveaway offerings. Plus feature organization in event program, website and/or newsletter, email campaign distributions.

Major Donor
Pay what you can
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes literature, lunch, dinner and Bonus giveaway offerings. Plus feature organization in event program, website and/or newsletter, email campaign distributions. 3-min to share about organization with QR code/etc. or vendor table option

Add a donation for the leaders lounge

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!