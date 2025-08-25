Annual Lighted Parade & Festival

Rules and Regulations
Due to space, safety and traffic constraints, it is important that we honor the following guidelines.
· The parade will be held on Friday, November, 28 2025 and begins at 6:00 p.m.
· Parade line-up will begin promptly at 5:00 p.m. (no sooner!)
· Judging of the float entries will begin at 6:00 p.m.
· General parade entries should enter North 2nd Avenue West from West 8th Street North.
· Floats should be complete and ready to enter the line-up when they arrive.
· Parade entries that include more than one vehicle must arrive together.
· Please cooperate with all parade officials and law enforcement.
· DO NOT Throw candy or other items from your float entry – you may hand items out at the curb “You go to the crowd, don’t make the crowd come to you”. This will be strictly enforced this year. We DO NOT want a serious accident to become a part of our parade’s history.
· Please do not hand out any flyers or brochures. If you have information about your organization you wish to distribute, please contact the Newton Chamber of Commerce and request an information table in the vendor area.
· “Keep it slow, Keep it straight, and Keep it Moving” The ideal parade speed is 3-4 MPH. Do not stop along the parade route. Please stay in the center of the street and within 20 to 40 feet of the parade entry in front of you.
· Horses & Animals must be diapered or provide a clean up crew.
If you have any questions please call the Chamber Office at 641-792-5545
Rules and Guidelines:
1. Please see the City of Newton's regulations for Food Trucks and what classifies you as a food truck or "Mobile Food Unit". These regulations MUST be followed to participate in this event. http://www.newtongov.org/1104/Mobile-Food-Units
2. Vendor spaces will be allocated on a "first-come, first serve" basis. To be included in print ads all reservations and fees MUST be paid by Monday, November 24th.
3. Please be set up by 4:45 p.m. in downtown Newton on W. 2nd St. N. You will not be able to take your booth down until after the event is over (roughly 7:30-8 p.m.)
4. Proof of Insurance may be required depending on the nature of the booth. Vendor understands that no minimum number of people is guaranteed to attend. The Chamber will also attempt, but not guarantee, to avoid excessive duplication of similar products or services.
5. Vendor agrees in case of injury, illness, or property damage, to hold harmless the City of Newton, Jasper County, and the Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce.
6. All food vendors MUST provide a certificate of liability insurance up to $1,000,000 per occurrence for bodily injury and property damage. The certificate should include the Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Newton, and Jasper County listed as additional named insured. (Let us know if you have any questions.)
7. Vendor agrees to keep the area around their stand clean by providing needed trash containers.
8. The Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce will not be providing electricity. Vendors are responsible for their own electrical power source The vendor understands they must provide serving tables, extension cords if electricity is needed, and any other supplies necessary to operate their concessions.
Business name featured in the holiday festival newspaper ad, poster and chamber scoop
Business logo featured in the holiday festival, poster, chamber scoop and mentioned on the radio
Business logo prominently featured in the holiday festival newspaper ad, poster, chamber scoop, facebook page and mentioned on the radio
