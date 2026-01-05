Lincoln-Reagan Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Platinum-Plus Event Sponsor:
+ Table for 8, full-page ad in the event program, recognition during event and host signage at table.
Platinum Event Sponsor:
+ Table for 8, half-page ad in the event program, recognition during event and host signage at table.
Gold-Plus Event Sponsor:
+ Table for 8, half-page ad in the event program, recognition during event and host signage at table.
Gold Event Sponsor:
+ Table for 8, quarter-page ad in the event program, recognition during event and host signage at table.
Silver Table Sponsor:
+ Table for 8, recognition in the event program and host signage at table.
Table Host:
+ Table for 8 and host signage at table.
Two seats together at the same table.
Single seat.
Full-page ad in the event program.
Half-page ad in the event program.
Quarter-page ad in the event program.
Business card ad in the event program.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!