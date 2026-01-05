Hood County Republican Party

Hosted by

Hood County Republican Party

About this event

Lincoln-Reagan Gala

5301 Country Club Dr

Granbury, TX 76049, USA

Platinum-Plus Event Sponsor: SOLD-OUT!
$4,000

Platinum-Plus Event Sponsor:

+ Table for 8, full-page ad in the event program, recognition during event and host signage at table.

Platinum Event Sponsor: SOLD-OUT!
$3,500

Platinum Event Sponsor:

+ Table for 8, half-page ad in the event program, recognition during event and host signage at table.

Gold-Plus Event Sponsor (8 Tickets) SOLD OUT!
$2,800

Gold-Plus Event Sponsor:
+ Table for 8, half-page ad in the event program, recognition during event and host signage at table.

Gold Event Sponsor (8 Tickets) SOLD OUT!
$2,500

Gold Event Sponsor:
+ Table for 8, quarter-page ad in the event program, recognition during event and host signage at table.

Silver Table Sponsor (8 Tickets) SOLD OUT!
$1,500

Silver Table Sponsor:
+ Table for 8, recognition in the event program and host signage at table.

Table Host SOLD OUT (8 Tickets)
$1,000

Table Host:

+ Table for 8 and host signage at table.

Gala Attendance for Couples SOLD OUT! (2 Tickets)
$190

Two seats together at the same table.

Gala Attendance for Individuals SOLD OUT! (1 Ticket)
$100

Single seat.

Event Program: Full-Page Ad SOLD OUT!
$1,000

Full-page ad in the event program.

Event Program: Half-Page Ad SOLD OUT!
$500

Half-page ad in the event program.

Event Program: Quarter-Page Ad SOLD OUT!
$250

Quarter-page ad in the event program.

Event Program: Business Card Ad SOLD OUT!
$125

Business card ad in the event program.

Add a donation for Hood County Republican Party

$

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