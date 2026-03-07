league of united Latin American citizens

Hosted by

league of united Latin American citizens

About this event

Annual LULAC Dist. IV Women's Conference 2026

6650 Continental Dr

El Paso, TX 79925, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table of 10
$500

Reserved seating

Titanium Sponsor
$2,000

Table of ten, Full Page Ad, Signage at Event, mention at event by MC, speaking opportunities during event, vendor table

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

8 Tickets, 1/2 Page Ad, Signage at Event, mention at event by MC, speaking opportunities during event

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

6 tickets, 1/4 ad, Honorable mention, speaking opportunities during event

Silver Sponsor
$500

4 seats, honorable mention, name in program

Luncheon Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor Lunch speaking opportunities during event for 250+ women, signage will be posted at luncheon, honorable mentioned during event and printed in program.

Breakfast Sponsor
$500

Provide breakfast for 250 women, sponsorship signage will be posted at breakfast, honorable mention during event, and printed in program.

Women's Gifts
$500

Present a gift to every attendee, name will be included with gift, signage will be posted at entrance, honorable mention during event and printed in program.

Sponsorship for Swag Bags
$500

Swag bags will be provided to every attendee, name will be included with swag bag, signage will be posted at entrance, honorable mention during eve3nt and printed in program.

General Donation $250
$250

General donation to the LULAC Annual Women's Conference to provide seats for students.

General Donation $100
$100

General donation to the LULAC Annual Women's Conference to provide seats for students.

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