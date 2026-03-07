Annual LULAC Dist. IV Women's Conference 2026

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Reserved seating
Table of ten, Full Page Ad, Signage at Event, mention at event by MC, speaking opportunities during event, vendor table
8 Tickets, 1/2 Page Ad, Signage at Event, mention at event by MC, speaking opportunities during event
6 tickets, 1/4 ad, Honorable mention, speaking opportunities during event
4 seats, honorable mention, name in program
Sponsor Lunch speaking opportunities during event for 250+ women, signage will be posted at luncheon, honorable mentioned during event and printed in program.
Provide breakfast for 250 women, sponsorship signage will be posted at breakfast, honorable mention during event, and printed in program.
Present a gift to every attendee, name will be included with gift, signage will be posted at entrance, honorable mention during event and printed in program.
Swag bags will be provided to every attendee, name will be included with swag bag, signage will be posted at entrance, honorable mention during eve3nt and printed in program.
General donation to the LULAC Annual Women's Conference to provide seats for students.
General donation to the LULAC Annual Women's Conference to provide seats for students.
$
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