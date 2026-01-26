Whole Women Wellness Annual Luncheon

✨ What to Expect

• Inspirational guest speakers and survivor-centered conversations

• Live spoken word poetry and musical performances

• Elegant Caribbean-inspired light bites and signature mocktail

• Celebration of Life & Honor moment

• Author spotlight and book signing featuring

The Girl Who Was Never Lost by Shaneeka Brown

• Vendor shopping and networking

• DJ celebration and sisterhood dancing





⸻





💗 Why This Event Matters





Women carry silent battles in their bodies, their minds, and their homes. Healing happens when women feel seen, supported, and safe.





Proceeds from this event will be donated to:

• A Domestic Violence nonprofit organization

• A Breast Cancer Awareness foundation





Your ticket helps provide:

• Survivor resources and advocacy

• Awareness and education

• Support for women currently healing





This is more than a luncheon — it’s a movement toward wholeness and safety.



