The UNeek Village

Hosted by

The UNeek Village

About this event

Whole Women Wellness Annual Luncheon

General Admission
$20

✨ What to Expect

Inspirational guest speakers and survivor-centered conversations

Live spoken word poetry and musical performances

Elegant Caribbean-inspired light bites and signature mocktail

Celebration of Life & Honor moment

Author spotlight and book signing featuring

The Girl Who Was Never Lost by Shaneeka Brown

Vendor shopping and networking

DJ celebration and sisterhood dancing



💗 Why This Event Matters


Women carry silent battles in their bodies, their minds, and their homes. Healing happens when women feel seen, supported, and safe.


Proceeds from this event will be donated to:

A Domestic Violence nonprofit organization

A Breast Cancer Awareness foundation


Your ticket helps provide:

Survivor resources and advocacy

Awareness and education

Support for women currently healing


This is more than a luncheon — it’s a movement toward wholeness and safety.


Table Sponsorship
$100


🌟 Sponsor a Table Ticket – $100




Whole Woman Wellness: Body, Mind & Safety



Make a meaningful impact while enjoying an elegant afternoon of healing, community, and celebration.


The Sponsor a Table Ticket is designed for businesses, organizations, families, and individuals who wish to support women’s wellness by sponsoring a table of six (6) guests at the Whole Woman Wellness Luncheon.


Your sponsorship directly supports Domestic Violence advocacy and Breast Cancer Awareness, helping provide resources, education, and support for women in our community.





💗 What Your Sponsor Table Includes



✨ Seating for six (6) guests at one reserved table

✨ Recognition as a Table Sponsor in the event program

✨ Business or individual name listed on sponsor signage

✨ Social media thank-you mention from The UNeek Village

✨ Promotion as a community supporter (business or organization sponsors)

✨ Free wellness gift bags for all six table guests

✨ Caribbean-inspired hors d’oeuvres and signature mocktails for all attendees

✨ Access to speakers, performances, book signing, vendors, and celebration





🌸 Why Sponsor a Table?



By sponsoring a table, you are:


  • Supporting survivors and awareness initiatives
  • Honoring women’s health and safety
  • Giving your guests a meaningful, uplifting experience
  • Aligning your name or brand with a powerful community cause



A portion of proceeds from this event will be donated to:


  • A Domestic Violence nonprofit organization
  • A Breast Cancer Awareness foundation






👗 Dress Code



Soft Strength Elegance

Blush pink, lavender, ivory, or white attire encouraged.





📧 Sponsor Information



After purchasing, please email:

[email protected]


Include:


  • Sponsor name (business, organization, or individual)
  • Table name (optional)
  • Contact email for recognition & gift coordination





💗💜 Thank you for partnering with The UNeek Village to support healing, awareness, and wholeness.


Add a donation for The UNeek Village

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