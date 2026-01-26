Whole Women Wellness Annual Luncheon

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About this event
✨ What to Expect
• Inspirational guest speakers and survivor-centered conversations
• Live spoken word poetry and musical performances
• Elegant Caribbean-inspired light bites and signature mocktail
• Celebration of Life & Honor moment
• Author spotlight and book signing featuring
The Girl Who Was Never Lost by Shaneeka Brown
• Vendor shopping and networking
• DJ celebration and sisterhood dancing
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💗 Why This Event Matters
Women carry silent battles in their bodies, their minds, and their homes. Healing happens when women feel seen, supported, and safe.
Proceeds from this event will be donated to:
• A Domestic Violence nonprofit organization
• A Breast Cancer Awareness foundation
Your ticket helps provide:
• Survivor resources and advocacy
• Awareness and education
• Support for women currently healing
This is more than a luncheon — it’s a movement toward wholeness and safety.
🌟 Sponsor a Table Ticket – $100
Whole Woman Wellness: Body, Mind & Safety
Make a meaningful impact while enjoying an elegant afternoon of healing, community, and celebration.
The Sponsor a Table Ticket is designed for businesses, organizations, families, and individuals who wish to support women’s wellness by sponsoring a table of six (6) guests at the Whole Woman Wellness Luncheon.
Your sponsorship directly supports Domestic Violence advocacy and Breast Cancer Awareness, helping provide resources, education, and support for women in our community.
💗 What Your Sponsor Table Includes
✨ Seating for six (6) guests at one reserved table
✨ Recognition as a Table Sponsor in the event program
✨ Business or individual name listed on sponsor signage
✨ Social media thank-you mention from The UNeek Village
✨ Promotion as a community supporter (business or organization sponsors)
✨ Free wellness gift bags for all six table guests
✨ Caribbean-inspired hors d’oeuvres and signature mocktails for all attendees
✨ Access to speakers, performances, book signing, vendors, and celebration
🌸 Why Sponsor a Table?
By sponsoring a table, you are:
A portion of proceeds from this event will be donated to:
👗 Dress Code
Soft Strength Elegance
Blush pink, lavender, ivory, or white attire encouraged.
📧 Sponsor Information
After purchasing, please email:
Include:
💗💜 Thank you for partnering with The UNeek Village to support healing, awareness, and wholeness.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!