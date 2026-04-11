Abba 4ever Enterprise, Inc
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Abba 4ever Enterprise, Inc

Hosted by

Abba 4ever Enterprise, Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Annual Luncheon

4936 McPherson Blvd

Fort Worth, TX 76123, USA

Add a donation for Abba 4ever Enterprise, Inc

$

General Admission
$65

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities

Table Admission
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for 8 participants

Community Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 event tickets

Name listed in program

Silver Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 event tickets

Name listed in program and signage

Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

1 table (8 guests)

Logo on signage and program

Recognition during event

Presenting Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

1 premium table (8 guests)

Logo on all event materials

Verbal recognition during program

Opportunity to provide brief remarks

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