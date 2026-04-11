Annual Luncheon

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About this event
$
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities
Table for 8 participants
2 event tickets
Name listed in program
4 event tickets
Name listed in program and signage
1 table (8 guests)
Logo on signage and program
Recognition during event
1 premium table (8 guests)
Logo on all event materials
Verbal recognition during program
Opportunity to provide brief remarks
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!