Annual Mardi Gras Fundraiser

Support the mission of the Magic City Metro Alumni Chapter Mardi Gras Party by making a donation today. Your contribution directly supports scholarships, student success initiatives, and programs that strengthen the legacy of our alumni community.





Every gift—large or small—helps us invest in future leaders, expand educational opportunities, and continue the proud tradition of service and excellence. Donations are welcome even if you are unable to attend the event.

Thank you for your generosity and commitment to uplifting the next generation.