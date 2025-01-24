Annual Matthew Smiles Foundation Golf Tournament

Includes: ⛳️Golf Foursome ⛳️Player Gift Package ⛳️Time on Practice Green & Driving Range ⛳️Cart ⛳️Breakfast, Lunch and Beverages ⛳️Invitation to Awards Reception & Raffle ⛳️Logo Recognition on Event Program, Event Website ⛳️Signage at one hole (all signage provided by Matthew Smiles Foundation) ⛳️4 Additional Rounds of Golf (Green Fees) at the Federal Club to be used at a later date

Includes: ⛳️Golf Foursome ⛳️Player Gift Package ⛳️Time on Practice Green & Driving Range ⛳️Cart ⛳️Breakfast, Lunch and Beverages ⛳️Invitation to Awards Reception & Raffle ⛳️Logo Recognition on Event Program, Event Website ⛳️Signage at one hole (all signage provided by Matthew Smiles Foundation) ⛳️4 Additional Rounds of Golf (Green Fees) at the Federal Club to be used at a later date

More details...