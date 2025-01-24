Annual Matthew Smiles Foundation Golf Tournament

13450 Palmers Wy

Glen Allen, VA 23059, USA

Team Registration
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes: ⛳️Golf Foursome ⛳️Player Gift Package ⛳️Time on Practice Green & Driving Range ⛳️Cart ⛳️Breakfast, Lunch and Beverages ⛳️Invitation to Awards Reception & Raffle
Corporate Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes: ⛳️Golf Foursome ⛳️Player Gift Package ⛳️Time on Practice Green & Driving Range ⛳️Cart ⛳️Breakfast, Lunch and Beverages ⛳️Invitation to Awards Reception & Raffle ⛳️Logo Recognition on Event Program, Event Website ⛳️Signage at one hole (all signage provided by Matthew Smiles Foundation) ⛳️4 Additional Rounds of Golf (Green Fees) at the Federal Club to be used at a later date
Premium Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes: ⛳️Golf Foursome ⛳️Player Gift Package ⛳️Time on Practice Green & Driving Range ⛳️Cart ⛳️Breakfast, Lunch and Beverages ⛳️Invitation to Awards Reception & Raffle ⛳️Logo Recognition on Event Program, Event Website ⛳️Signage at one hole (all signage provided by Matthew Smiles Foundation)
Beer Cart Sponsor
$2,000
⛳️Logo identification on one beer cart ⛳️Opportunity for one rider from the company in the sponsored cart
Breakfast Sponsor
$1,000
⛳️Opportunity to display a company banner (provided by sponsor) at Breakfast
Longest Drive Sponsor
$500
⛳️Sponsor identification at hole
Closest to Pin
$500
⛳️Sponsor identification at hole
Hole Sponsor
$450
⛳️Sponsor identification at one hole
Golf Cart Sponsor
$100
⛳️Sponsor identification on one golf cart
Add a donation for Matthew Smiles Cabral Foundation

$

