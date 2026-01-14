Annual Meeting

Join us as we celebrate RIBBA's "Sweet 16" and 16 years of dedicated service, marking the incredible impact we have had in empowering Rhode Island families. While $16 is a special way to honor our 16th anniversary, you are welcome to give more if you are able.





Due to the current administrative climate and funding challenges faced by nonprofits, your support is more important than ever. To help us continue this vital work, we kindly request a minimum contribution of $10 to attend. Every gift directly supports our essential services and programs.





We sincerely appreciate your generosity and support!