Hosted by
About this event
Member ticket to the Annual Meeting and Awards Bruncheon.
Non-member ticket to the Annual Meeting and Awards Bruncheon.
Two tickets to the event
Name and logo recognition at every table, at beginning of programming, on event collateral, and in digital promotions
8 left!
Table of 10 for brunch at the Annual Meeting
Name and logo recognition at every table, on event collateral, and in digital promotions
8 left!
Table of 10 for brunch at the Annual Meeting
Name and logo recognition at every table, on event collateral, in digital promotions, and during awards ceremony
Opportunity to provide a printed piece at every attendee’s seat (~100 attendees)
Recognition of sponsorship during introduction of awardees
8 left!
Table for 10 for brunch at the Annual Meeting
Name and logo recognition alongside the name of the event at every table, on all event collateral, and in all digital promotions
Opportunity to provide a printed piece at every attendee's seat (~100 attendees)
Recognition of support during the welcome and introduction from our board president
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!