EMPOWERMENT LUNCHEON & ANNUAL MEETING

302 Grove St

DeKalb, IL 60115, USA

General Admission
$55

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Gold
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Company logo / Name placed on all available event signage
  • Full page recognition ad in event eProgram
  • Company logo on Website
  • Dedicated social media post to Kishwaukee United Way FB / IG profiles
  • Table signage recognition
  • Table of 10 seats at the event
  • Opportunity to provide a promotional item at each seat
  • Featured article to be placed in Kishwaukee United Way Newsletter
Silver
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Company logo / Name placed on all available event signage
  • 1/2 page recognition ad in event eProgram
  • Company logo on Website
  • Dedicated social media post to Kishwaukee United Way FB / IG profiles
  • Table signage recognition
  • Table of 8 seats at the event





Bronze
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Company logo / Name placed on all available event signage
  • 1/4 recognition ad in event eProgram
  • Company logo on Website
  • Dedicated social media post to Kishwaukee United Way FB / IG profiles
  • Table signage recognition
  • Table of 4 seats at the event
Presenting Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
  • Company logo / Name placed on all available event signage
  • 1/2 page recognition ad in event eProgram
  • Company logo on Website
  • Dedicated social media post to Kishwaukee United Way FB / IG profiles
  • Table signage recognition
  • Table of 6 seats at the event
