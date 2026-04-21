Chaldean-American Bar Association

Hosted by

Chaldean-American Bar Association

About this event

Annual Meeting @ Shenandoah - August, 18, 2026

5600 Walnut Lake Rd

West Bloomfield Township, MI 48323, USA

Premier Sponsor
$5,000

Exclusive Recognition during event and formal presentation

Opportunity to provide remarks

Logo featured prominently on event materials and signage

Dedicated table/booth space to promote services

Chaldean Attorney of the Year Sponsor
$2,500

Exclusive Recognition tied to Attorney of the Year Award

Opportunity to present the award

Logo featured prominently on presentation and event materials

Dinner Sponsor
$2,500

Branding at Dinner

Recognition throughout event

Logo featured prominently on presentation and event materials

Bar Sponsor
$2,500

Branding at Bar Areas

Recognition throughout event

Logo featured prominently on presentation and event materials

Vendor Booth Sponsor
$1,000

Dedicated table space to showcase your services, distribute materials, and engage directly with attendees throughout the event

Law Student Scholarship Sponsor (Goal: 5 scholarships)
$500

Five $500 scholarship checks will be provided to 5 Chaldean law students enrolled for the 2026-2027 school year.


Recognition for supporting future attorneys

Opportunity to be acknowledged during scholarship mention

Logo on event materials & social media

Contribution to CABA General Fund
$250

Help support CABA's mission by contributing to CABA's general fund. CABA does not charge membership fees. Any contribution is greatly appreciated to keep our mission moving forward for the Chaldean Legal Community.


Contributors will be recognized at event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!