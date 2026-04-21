Annual Meeting @ Shenandoah - August, 18, 2026

About this event
Exclusive Recognition during event and formal presentation
Opportunity to provide remarks
Logo featured prominently on event materials and signage
Dedicated table/booth space to promote services
Exclusive Recognition tied to Attorney of the Year Award
Opportunity to present the award
Logo featured prominently on presentation and event materials
Branding at Dinner
Recognition throughout event
Logo featured prominently on presentation and event materials
Branding at Bar Areas
Recognition throughout event
Logo featured prominently on presentation and event materials
Dedicated table space to showcase your services, distribute materials, and engage directly with attendees throughout the event
Five $500 scholarship checks will be provided to 5 Chaldean law students enrolled for the 2026-2027 school year.
Recognition for supporting future attorneys
Opportunity to be acknowledged during scholarship mention
Logo on event materials & social media
Help support CABA's mission by contributing to CABA's general fund. CABA does not charge membership fees. Any contribution is greatly appreciated to keep our mission moving forward for the Chaldean Legal Community.
Contributors will be recognized at event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!