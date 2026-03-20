Annual Signature Meeting & Luncheon: "Reimagining Border Infrastructure: Lessons from CBX" with Eduardo Schutte

About this event
Secure your seat early and save. Early Bird tickets provide full access to this special luncheon and keynote event at a reduced rate for a limited time. Don’t miss the opportunity to join regional leaders and fellow members at a preferred price.
Available exclusively to San Diego World Affairs Council members, this ticket includes full access to the Annual Membership Meeting, luncheon, and keynote address. Join fellow members for an engaging afternoon of dialogue, connection, and insight.
Join us for this special event with full access to the luncheon and keynote address. Interested in member pricing and year-round benefits? Consider becoming a member of the San Diego World Affairs Council.
Show your support as a Friend-level sponsor. Your name or logo will be recognized in the official event program. One complimentary ticket.
Includes recognition in the official event program, with your name or logo listed as a Supporter sponsor. Two complimentary tickets.
Support the success of the event as an Advocate sponsor. Benefits include standard seating, name or logo placement in the official program, social media recognition, and underwriting of key program elements. Three complimentary tickets.
Play a key role in advancing SDWAC programming. Benefits include preferred seating, logo/name recognition in the official program and on our website, social media recognition, and underwriting of both event catering and an upcoming SDWAC speaker program. Six complimentary tickets.
Serve as the Presenting Sponsor with premium table placement and top-tier visibility, including logo/name recognition in the event program, on signage, and across the SDWAC website and social media channels. This level includes a VIP meet-and-greet with the keynote speaker, a featured spotlight in the Council newsletter, lifetime membership, and the meaningful opportunity to sponsor a high school student. Eight complimentary tickets
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