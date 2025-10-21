Annual Membership

Household membership
$25

Benefits include:

*1 free, 1 time, 1 on 1 Genealogy Session with one of our Genealogists.

*Free copy of A Walk Back in Time

*Free digital or print copy of our newsletter, The Hitching Post

*Free private tour of the museum (by appointment)

*Invite and vote at our Annual Membership Meeting in March

*Be the first to know about special events and volunteer opportunities.

Business Sponsor
$65

Benefits include:

*Information about your historic building or property (if applicable).

*Invite and vote at our annual membership meeting in March.

*Free private tour of the museum (by appointment)

*Free digital or print copy of our newsletter, The Hitching Post

*Your business will be listed on the Business Member section of our website and your logo included on the back page of our newsletter.


$

