Benefits include:
*1 free, 1 time, 1 on 1 Genealogy Session with one of our Genealogists.
*Free copy of A Walk Back in Time
*Free digital or print copy of our newsletter, The Hitching Post
*Free private tour of the museum (by appointment)
*Invite and vote at our Annual Membership Meeting in March
*Be the first to know about special events and volunteer opportunities.
Benefits include:
*Information about your historic building or property (if applicable).
*Invite and vote at our annual membership meeting in March.
*Free private tour of the museum (by appointment)
*Free digital or print copy of our newsletter, The Hitching Post
*Your business will be listed on the Business Member section of our website and your logo included on the back page of our newsletter.
