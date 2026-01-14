Membership Class

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until February 20, 2027
1-year membership to the club, discounted entry fees, voting rights at our meetings, and you are supporting the continued operation of the club as a 501(c)(7). Your membership matters!
No expiration
Non-expiring membership to the club, standard entry fees, NO voting rights at our meetings. Thank you for trying us out!
No expiration
Non-expiring CONDITIONAL membership to the club. You receive FREE entry upon presentation of a valid current student ID upon EACH entry. NO voting rights at our meetings. Thank you for joining us!
