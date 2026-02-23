Harrisburg Chapter NRHS

Offered by

Harrisburg Chapter NRHS

About the memberships

Annual Membership

Regular Chapter Membership
$15

Renews yearly on: December 31

Includes emailed (PDF) Chapter newsletter, admission to all Chapter events, a single vote in Chapter matters, and the ability to hold Chapter office. Requires membership in the National Railway Historical Society (NRHS), either individually or through another Chapter.

Friend of Harris Tower Membership
$30

Renews yearly on: December 31

Includes emailed (PDF) Chapter newsletter and admission to all Chapter events, but ineligible to vote or hold Chapter office. Does not require membership in the NRHS.

Student Membership
$12

Renews yearly on: December 31

For members under 18 years old. Includes all benefits of Friend of Harris Tower Membership.

Additional Family Member
$2

Renews yearly on: December 31

List names and NRHS member numbers in the available space on the next page. Not applicable to Student Memberships.

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