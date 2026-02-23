Annual Membership

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 31
Includes emailed (PDF) Chapter newsletter, admission to all Chapter events, a single vote in Chapter matters, and the ability to hold Chapter office. Requires membership in the National Railway Historical Society (NRHS), either individually or through another Chapter.
Renews yearly on: December 31
Includes emailed (PDF) Chapter newsletter and admission to all Chapter events, but ineligible to vote or hold Chapter office. Does not require membership in the NRHS.
Renews yearly on: December 31
For members under 18 years old. Includes all benefits of Friend of Harris Tower Membership.
Renews yearly on: December 31
List names and NRHS member numbers in the available space on the next page. Not applicable to Student Memberships.
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