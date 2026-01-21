Seattle Elks Lodge #92

Seattle Elks Lodge #92

Seattle 92 Annual Membership Dues 2026/2027

Annual Membership Dues 2026/2027
$172

$125 lodge dues + $47 per capita for Grand Lodge and State. Effective April 1, 2026 thru March 31, 2027

Honors Club (Children's, Veterans, ENF, Tall Elks)
$50

Honors Club donates to all our Core Charities below. 100% of your donation goes to these charities.

Children's Hospital
$5

100% of your donation goes to Seattle Children's Hospital

Veterans Services
$5

100% of your donation goes to Veterans Services

Elks National Foundation (ENF)
$10

100% of your donation goes to the Elks National Foundation

Tall ELKS - Children's Therapy Program
$20

100% of your donation goes to the WSEA Children's Therapy Program

Youth Activities/Scholarships
$5

100% of your donation goes to Youth Activities and Scholarships

