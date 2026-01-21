Seattle 92 Annual Membership Dues 2026/2027

Hosted by
About this event
$125 lodge dues + $47 per capita for Grand Lodge and State. Effective April 1, 2026 thru March 31, 2027
Honors Club donates to all our Core Charities below. 100% of your donation goes to these charities.
100% of your donation goes to Seattle Children's Hospital
100% of your donation goes to Veterans Services
100% of your donation goes to the Elks National Foundation
100% of your donation goes to the WSEA Children's Therapy Program
100% of your donation goes to Youth Activities and Scholarships
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!