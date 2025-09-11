United States Korfball Federation

United States Korfball Federation

About the memberships

USKF Membership

Annual Membership - Individual
$100

Valid for one year

Become an official member of the United States Korfball Federation and help us grow korfball across the country! Your membership supports the development of korfball for everyone, including our initiatives in wheelchair korfball and youth outreach.

As a member, you’ll enjoy:

  • National Team Consideration - Eligible for selection to represent Team USA at national and international competitions.
  • Liability Insurance Access - Gain access to USKF’s liability insurance policy, which can cover your own korfball sessions or events with prior approval from USKF, as well as your participation in USKF-sanctioned activities.
  • Access to Exclusive Resources - Receive USKF educational materials and training guides as they’re developed.
  • Member-Only Discounts (Coming Soon) - Enjoy future savings on USKF-branded merchandise, like t-shirts and apparel, through our online shop.
  • Team USA Eligibility - Membership is required to for Team USA athletes.
  • Supporting Korfball’s Growth - Your membership dues help cover IKF fees, organizational expenses, and expand korfball’s reach across communities, including adaptive korfball programs.

By becoming a member, you’re not just joining a vibrant community - you’re directly investing in the future of korfball in the United States.

Annual Membership Term: Membership is valid for one year from the date you sign up.

Annual Membership - Club Affiliation
$200

Valid for one year

Affiliate your korfball club with the United States Korfball Federation and join the nationwide effort to grow and support korfball! By becoming an official USKF Affiliate Club, your organization will become part of our national korfball network.

An Affiliate Club will receive:

  • Liability Insurance Access - Gain access to USKF’s liability insurance policy for your club’s korfball sessions or events with prior approval from USKF, as well as coverage for your members attending USKF-sanctioned activities.
  • Recognition as an Official USKF Club - Be listed as an affiliated club on the USKF website and promotional materials, increasing your club’s visibility.
  • Member-Only Discounts (Coming Soon) - Your club members will enjoy future savings on USKF-branded merchandise, like t-shirts and apparel, through our online shop.
  • Supporting Korfball’s Growth - Your club’s affiliation dues directly support USKF’s mission, including covering IKF fees, organizational expenses, outreach, and the expansion of adaptive korfball programs.
  • Annual Affiliation Term – Club affiliation is valid for one year from the date of sign-up, ensuring uninterrupted membership benefits for your organization.
