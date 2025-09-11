USKF Membership

Become an official member of the United States Korfball Federation and help us grow korfball across the country! Your membership supports the development of korfball for everyone, including our initiatives in wheelchair korfball and youth outreach.

As a member, you’ll enjoy:

National Team Consideration - Eligible for selection to represent Team USA at national and international competitions.

Liability Insurance Access - Gain access to USKF’s liability insurance policy, which can cover your own korfball sessions or events with prior approval from USKF, as well as your participation in USKF-sanctioned activities.

Access to Exclusive Resources - Receive USKF educational materials and training guides as they’re developed.

Member-Only Discounts (Coming Soon) - Enjoy future savings on USKF-branded merchandise, like t-shirts and apparel, through our online shop.

Team USA Eligibility - Membership is required to for Team USA athletes.

Supporting Korfball’s Growth - Your membership dues help cover IKF fees, organizational expenses, and expand korfball’s reach across communities, including adaptive korfball programs.

By becoming a member, you’re not just joining a vibrant community - you’re directly investing in the future of korfball in the United States.

Annual Membership Term: Membership is valid for one year from the date you sign up.