Tap to Pay Memberships

Hosted by
About this event
Become an Explorer by donating $1,000 or more.
Sponsorship includes one year of membership; may be an individual or business. You can add to your donation at the bottom of this form. You will have the option to renew your family, couple or single membership after one year.
Become a Trailblazer by donating $500-$999.
Sponsorship includes one year of membership; may be an individual or business. You can add to your donation at the bottom of this form. You will have the option to renew your family, couple or single membership after one year.
Become a Trailblazer by donating $250-$499.
Sponsorship includes one year of membership; may be an individual or business. You can add to your donation at the bottom of this form. You will have the option to renew your family, couple or single membership after one year.
Become a Couple Settler member by donating $75. You can add to your donation at the bottom of this form.
Become a Settler member by donating $50. You can add to your donation at the bottom of this form.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!