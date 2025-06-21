212 Club's Annual Mouse Races

Hosted by
About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Individual seats are not available for purchase for this event. Event sold by table. Each table seats 8.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Individual seats are not available for purchase for this event. Event sold by table. Each table seats 8. *MUST INCLUDE MEMBER FIRST NAME AND RENEWAL DATE TO QUALIFY*
Any company/person(s) can be a Race Sponsor! Go ahead and sponsor a race and will be recognized before one of the first six races.
Any company/person(s) can be a Silver Sponsor! A Silver Sponsor is recognized before one of the first six races. Company/Person will be mentioned under the Silver Sponsors section on event Flyer and receive 4 basket raffle tickets. Table at event is not included.
Any company/person(s) can be a Gold Sponsor! A Gold Sponsor is recognized before one of the first six races. Company/Person will be listed under the Gold Sponsors section on event Flyer and receive 6 basket raffle tickets. Table at event is not included.
Any company/person(s) can be a Platinum Sponsor! A Platinum Sponsor is recognized before the seventh race. Company/Person will be listed under the Platinum Sponsors section on event Flyer at event, receive 8 basket raffle tickets, and one table (seats 8) at event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!