Dead Man’s Chest Little Elm Rotary Murder Mystery

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About this event
Frisco, TX 75033, USA
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Company name recognized as "Presented by..." in all communication and advertising
Reserved table with eight (6) complimentary event tickets
Emcee recognition during event
Priority Buffet Access
Right of 1st refusal on three (3) interactive roles
Reserved table with four (4) event tickets
Company name recognized in all communication and advertising
Priority Buffet access
Right of 1st refusal on two (2) interactive roles
Company name recognized in all communication and advertising
Reserved table for two (2) event tickets
Right of 1st refusal on one (1) interactive role
Sponsor our photo booth and have your company logo on every photo taken during the event. (Does not include tickets to the event)
Have your business logo prominently displayed on our buffet table during the event. (Does not include tickets to the event)
Have your business logo prominently displayed during the event. (Does not include tickets to the event)
Have your business logo prominently displayed during the event. (Does not include tickets to the event)
Have your business logo prominently displayed on a single table during the event. (Does not include tickets to the event)
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