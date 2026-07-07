A pirate pig in the foreground holds a goblet and stands by a treasure chest, while a New Orleans street scene with a steamboat and a pirate ship are in the background.
Little Elm Rotary Foundation

Hosted by

Little Elm Rotary Foundation

About this event

Dead Man’s Chest Little Elm Rotary Murder Mystery

25631 Smotherman Rd

Frisco, TX 75033, USA

Sort by category

General Admission
$90
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
General Admission (Couples)
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Event Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Company name recognized as "Presented by..." in all communication and advertising

Reserved table with eight (6) complimentary event tickets

Emcee recognition during event

Priority Buffet Access

Right of 1st refusal on three (3) interactive roles

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Reserved table with four (4) event tickets

Company name recognized in all communication and advertising

Priority Buffet access

Right of 1st refusal on two (2) interactive roles

Gold Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Company name recognized in all communication and advertising

Reserved table for two (2) event tickets

Right of 1st refusal on one (1) interactive role

Photo Booth Sponsor
$500

Sponsor our photo booth and have your company logo on every photo taken during the event. (Does not include tickets to the event)

Buffet Sponsor
$300

Have your business logo prominently displayed on our buffet table during the event. (Does not include tickets to the event)

Beer Sponsor
$250

Have your business logo prominently displayed during the event. (Does not include tickets to the event)

Wine Sponsor
$250

Have your business logo prominently displayed during the event. (Does not include tickets to the event)

Table Sponsor
$100

Have your business logo prominently displayed on a single table during the event. (Does not include tickets to the event)

Add a donation for Little Elm Rotary Foundation

$

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