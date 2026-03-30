TWP Annual Night at the Races

About this event
Business name on the horse, announced every race it runs, listed in program with a logo, three social media shoutouts. Does NOT include admission to the event.
501-(c) (3) TAX ID 20-5341850. Send logo to [email protected] before May 15th.
Enjoy the full program including buffet dinner and soft drinks with access to all main activities, including naming your own horse. Pick your seat when you arrive.
Can't make it to the event — or want to do a little extra? Contribute toward our silent auction baskets and help us hit our $10,000 goal for Pittsburgh Tigers Water Polo. Every dollar goes directly into the baskets that make the night possible.
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