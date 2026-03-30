Pittsburgh Water Polo Inc

Hosted by

Pittsburgh Water Polo Inc

About this event

TWP Annual Night at the Races

250 Swinderman Rd

Wexford, PA 15090, USA

Featured Horse
$200

Business name on the horse, announced every race it runs, listed in program with a logo, three social media shoutouts. Does NOT include admission to the event.

501-(c) (3) TAX ID  20-5341850. Send logo to [email protected] before May 15th.

General Admission with Horse
$50

Enjoy the full program including buffet dinner and soft drinks with access to all main activities, including naming your own horse. Pick your seat when you arrive.

Basket Sponsor
$25

Can't make it to the event — or want to do a little extra? Contribute toward our silent auction baskets and help us hit our $10,000 goal for Pittsburgh Tigers Water Polo. Every dollar goes directly into the baskets that make the night possible.

Add a donation for Pittsburgh Water Polo Inc

$

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