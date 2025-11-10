Annual “One Session for the Center” Fundraiser & Winter Solstice Gathering

Zoom Event

Builder
$500

"Equipping clinical and spiritual caregivers." 

Impact: 
Supports speaker honoraria, workshop infrastructure, and the technology behind virtual events and course delivery. 

Benefactor
$250

"Laying the foundation for integrative formation." 


Impact:

Helps underwrite course development for the new Psychoanalytic Psychotherapy Training Program, including syllabus design, instructor stipends, and essential start-up costs to equip future clinicians for integrative psychoanalytic formation.

Patron
$100

"Fueling Education at the intersection of faith and depth work." 


Impact: 

Covers the cost of hosting virtual seminars, including technology platforms and CEU administration. 

Supporter
$50

"Sustaining community learning and reflection." 


Impact: 
Supports general programming costs, enabling the Center to offer free/low-cost events and maintain open access to integrative conversations.

Friend
$25

Impact: 
Supports the Centers operational backbone-website maintenance, communications, and outreach for community events. 

Add a donation for Center for Christianity and Psychoanalysis

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!