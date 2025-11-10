Annual “One Session for the Center” Fundraiser & Winter Solstice Gathering

"Equipping clinical and spiritual caregivers."
Impact:
Supports speaker honoraria, workshop infrastructure, and the technology behind virtual events and course delivery.
"Laying the foundation for integrative formation."
Impact:
Helps underwrite course development for the new Psychoanalytic Psychotherapy Training Program, including syllabus design, instructor stipends, and essential start-up costs to equip future clinicians for integrative psychoanalytic formation.
"Fueling Education at the intersection of faith and depth work."
Impact:
Covers the cost of hosting virtual seminars, including technology platforms and CEU administration.
"Sustaining community learning and reflection."
Impact:
Supports general programming costs, enabling the Center to offer free/low-cost events and maintain open access to integrative conversations.
Impact:
Supports the Centers operational backbone-website maintenance, communications, and outreach for community events.
