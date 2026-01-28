Annual Open House Raffle 2026

Hosted by
About this raffle
With these tickets, you have secured one (1) chance of winning exciting raffle prizes at the South Florida SPCA Annual Open House.The proceeds of this raffle will help feed and care for the rescued horses and other animals at the South Florida SPCA Rescue Ranch. The winner will be chosen on March 7th, 2026, at 3:00 PM, during the Annual Open House event. You do not need to be present to win! On behalf of the animals we serve — thank YOU for your heart for the rescues. 💚
With these tickets, you have secured three (3) chances of winning exciting raffle prizes at the South Florida SPCA Annual Open House.The proceeds of this raffle will help feed and care for the rescued horses and other animals at the South Florida SPCA Rescue Ranch. The winner will be chosen on March 7th, 2026, at 3:00 PM, during the Annual Open House event. You do not need to be present to win! On behalf of the animals we serve — thank YOU for your heart for the rescues. 💚
With these tickets, you have secured five (5) chances of winning exciting raffle prizes at the South Florida SPCA Annual Open House.The proceeds of this raffle will help feed and care for the rescued horses and other animals at the South Florida SPCA Rescue Ranch. The winner will be chosen on March 7th, 2026, at 3:00 PM, during the Annual Open House event. You do not need to be present to win! On behalf of the animals we serve — thank YOU for your heart for the rescues. 💚
With these tickets, you have secured ten (10) chances of winning exciting raffle prizes at the South Florida SPCA Annual Open House.The proceeds of this raffle will help feed and care for the rescued horses and other animals at the South Florida SPCA Rescue Ranch. The winner will be chosen on March 7th, 2026, at 3:00 PM, during the Annual Open House event. You do not need to be present to win! On behalf of the animals we serve — thank YOU for your heart for the rescues. 💚
With these tickets, you have secured twenty (20) chances of winning exciting raffle prizes at the South Florida SPCA Annual Open House.The proceeds of this raffle will help feed and care for the rescued horses and other animals at the South Florida SPCA Rescue Ranch. The winner will be chosen on March 7th, 2026, at 3:00 PM, during the Annual Open House event. You do not need to be present to win! On behalf of the animals we serve — thank YOU for your heart for the rescues. 💚
With these tickets, you have secured fifty (50) chances of winning exciting raffle prizes at the South Florida SPCA Annual Open House.The proceeds of this raffle will help feed and care for the rescued horses and other animals at the South Florida SPCA Rescue Ranch. The winner will be chosen on March 7th, 2026, at 3:00 PM, during the Annual Open House event. You do not need to be present to win! On behalf of the animals we serve — thank YOU for your heart for the rescues. 💚
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!