south florida spca inc

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south florida spca inc

About this raffle

Annual Open House Raffle 2026

1 Ticket – One Chance to Win
$4

With these tickets, you have secured one (1) chance of winning exciting raffle prizes at the South Florida SPCA Annual Open House.The proceeds of this raffle will help feed and care for the rescued horses and other animals at the South Florida SPCA Rescue Ranch. The winner will be chosen on March 7th, 2026, at 3:00 PM, during the Annual Open House event. You do not need to be present to win! On behalf of the animals we serve — thank YOU for your heart for the rescues. 💚

3 Tickets - Three Chances to Win
$11
This includes 3 tickets

With these tickets, you have secured three (3) chances of winning exciting raffle prizes at the South Florida SPCA Annual Open House.The proceeds of this raffle will help feed and care for the rescued horses and other animals at the South Florida SPCA Rescue Ranch. The winner will be chosen on March 7th, 2026, at 3:00 PM, during the Annual Open House event. You do not need to be present to win! On behalf of the animals we serve — thank YOU for your heart for the rescues. 💚

5 Tickets - Five Chances to Win
$18
This includes 5 tickets

With these tickets, you have secured five (5) chances of winning exciting raffle prizes at the South Florida SPCA Annual Open House.The proceeds of this raffle will help feed and care for the rescued horses and other animals at the South Florida SPCA Rescue Ranch. The winner will be chosen on March 7th, 2026, at 3:00 PM, during the Annual Open House event. You do not need to be present to win! On behalf of the animals we serve — thank YOU for your heart for the rescues. 💚

10 Tickets - Ten Chances to Win
$32
This includes 10 tickets

With these tickets, you have secured ten (10) chances of winning exciting raffle prizes at the South Florida SPCA Annual Open House.The proceeds of this raffle will help feed and care for the rescued horses and other animals at the South Florida SPCA Rescue Ranch. The winner will be chosen on March 7th, 2026, at 3:00 PM, during the Annual Open House event. You do not need to be present to win! On behalf of the animals we serve — thank YOU for your heart for the rescues. 💚

20 Tickets - Twenty Chances to Win
$60
This includes 20 tickets

With these tickets, you have secured twenty (20) chances of winning exciting raffle prizes at the South Florida SPCA Annual Open House.The proceeds of this raffle will help feed and care for the rescued horses and other animals at the South Florida SPCA Rescue Ranch. The winner will be chosen on March 7th, 2026, at 3:00 PM, during the Annual Open House event. You do not need to be present to win! On behalf of the animals we serve — thank YOU for your heart for the rescues. 💚

50 Tickets - Fifty Chances to Win
$125
This includes 50 tickets

With these tickets, you have secured fifty (50) chances of winning exciting raffle prizes at the South Florida SPCA Annual Open House.The proceeds of this raffle will help feed and care for the rescued horses and other animals at the South Florida SPCA Rescue Ranch. The winner will be chosen on March 7th, 2026, at 3:00 PM, during the Annual Open House event. You do not need to be present to win! On behalf of the animals we serve — thank YOU for your heart for the rescues. 💚

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