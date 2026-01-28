Annual Open House Raffle 2026

With these tickets, you have secured one (1) chance of winning exciting raffle prizes at the South Florida SPCA Annual Open House.The proceeds of this raffle will help feed and care for the rescued horses and other animals at the South Florida SPCA Rescue Ranch. The winner will be chosen on March 7th, 2026, at 3:00 PM, during the Annual Open House event. You do not need to be present to win! On behalf of the animals we serve — thank YOU for your heart for the rescues. 💚