Annual Opłatek Dinner

Hosted by
About this event
This admission is for those who are NOT currently members of the Polish Heritage Association of Maryland (PHAM). If interested in joining PHAM, please visit our membership page to sign up before ordering your tickets so you can enjoy the discounted member ticket benefit today. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/polish-heritage-association-of-maryland-memberships
This admission is exclusively for Members of the Polish Heritage Association of Maryland (PHAM). We are pleased to offer this discounted price in appreciation for your membership and support.
To purchase tickets for Non-members, please add tickets from the Non-member ticket admission.
This admission is for full-time students. We are happy to offer this opportunity for students to receive discounted admission to this event. If interested in joining PHAM, we also offer a discounted student membership for just $20. Please visit our membership page to sign up. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/polish-heritage-association-of-maryland-memberships
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!