Wild for the Nations, Inc.

Hosted by

Wild for the Nations, Inc.

About this event

Passover: From Israel to the Nations

4400 N O'Connor Rd

Irving, TX 75062, USA

General Admission Individual Seat
$95

Join us for an immersive and refined Seder Dinner Gala honoring the ancient roots of our faith while advancing tangible impact across the nations.


This ticket includes reception, dinner, immersive Seder journey, stories from the nations, and the full evening program.

Table Host
$950
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes 10 Reserved Seats

Secure a reserved table for 10 guests and lead others into a sacred and strategic evening.


Table hosts receive priority seating placement and full access to reception, dinner, immersive Seder journey officiated by Rabbi Greg Stone, and the complete program.


This is an opportunity to gather influence and multiply impact.

Add a donation for Wild for the Nations, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!