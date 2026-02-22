Join us for a Derby Good time!

About this event
218 West Jefferson St., Madison, GA 30650
Note: Contribution to this platform is optional - please click the drop down to change the amount when you are in check-out.
Activities: Dancing, Live streamed Kentucky Derby, Best Dressed in Pastel Contests, Race Prediction Games, Tablescape Contest, Door Prizes
Food & /Beverage: Feel free to bring your favorite decanted beverages. Vendors will be on location for food & beverage purchase, and we'd love for you to support the vendors!
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