Lake Oconee Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Hosted by

Lake Oconee Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

About this event

Join us for a Derby Good time!

Madison Town Park

218 West Jefferson St., Madison, GA 30650

General Admission
$40

Note: Contribution to this platform is optional - please click the drop down to change the amount when you are in check-out.


Activities: Dancing, Live streamed Kentucky Derby, Best Dressed in Pastel Contests, Race Prediction Games, Tablescape Contest, Door Prizes


Food & /Beverage: Feel free to bring your favorite decanted beverages. Vendors will be on location for food & beverage purchase, and we'd love for you to support the vendors!

Add a donation for Lake Oconee Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

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