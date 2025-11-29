Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Society

Hosted by

Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Society

About this event

19th Annual Patriotic Awards Luncheon

Doubletree by Hilton-Mesa

1011 W Holmes Ave, Mesa, AZ 85210, USA

Table Purchase (10 seats)
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Please be prepared to enter the first and last name of each of your 10 table guests and any mobility or dietary requirements for those guests. If you don't have the names for each guest at the time of purchase, please enter TBD and provide the additional names and their mobility/dietary info to us by email NLT April 20, 2026.

General Admission (HOF Member plus 1 Guest)
$50

These "last chance" tickets will be available April 5-20, 2026. This ticket type is ONLY available for individuals inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame.

General Admission (Non-HOF Members & Other Guests)
$65

These "last chance" tickets will be available April 5-20, 2026

AVHOFS & UAV VIPs
$75

VIP tickets are for designated guests of the UAV and AVHOFS ONLY. Individuals will be given a specific Discount Code to utilize when registering for these complimentary tickets.

SCHOLARSHIP VIP
$75

Scholarship VIP tickets are for designated guests of the UAV and AVHOFS ONLY. Individuals will be given a specific Discount Code to utilize when registering for these complimentary tickets.

Sponsorship ONLY
$75

These tickets are for our valued Sponsors ONLY and require a Discount Code to redeem the complimentary tickets that come with their sponsorship.

Table Guest
$75

Not for public use.

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