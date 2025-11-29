19th Annual Patriotic Awards Luncheon

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About this event
1011 W Holmes Ave, Mesa, AZ 85210, USA
Please be prepared to enter the first and last name of each of your 10 table guests and any mobility or dietary requirements for those guests. If you don't have the names for each guest at the time of purchase, please enter TBD and provide the additional names and their mobility/dietary info to us by email NLT April 20, 2026.
These "last chance" tickets will be available April 5-20, 2026. This ticket type is ONLY available for individuals inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame.
These "last chance" tickets will be available April 5-20, 2026
VIP tickets are for designated guests of the UAV and AVHOFS ONLY. Individuals will be given a specific Discount Code to utilize when registering for these complimentary tickets.
Scholarship VIP tickets are for designated guests of the UAV and AVHOFS ONLY. Individuals will be given a specific Discount Code to utilize when registering for these complimentary tickets.
These tickets are for our valued Sponsors ONLY and require a Discount Code to redeem the complimentary tickets that come with their sponsorship.
Not for public use.
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