Hammond Climate Solutions Foundation

Hosted by

Hammond Climate Solutions Foundation

About this event

Annual Pickleball Fundraiser

4490 W Point Loma Blvd

San Diego, CA 92107, USA

Supporter
$40

Includes general admission, free play and a chance to connect with other attendees

Leader
$60

Includes general admission, free play and a chance to connect with other attendees + 1 raffle ticket to win a prize from Patagonia

Champion
$80

Includes general admission, free play and a chance to connect with other attendees + 2 raffle tickets to win a prize from Patagonia

Advocate
$100

Includes general admission, free play and a chance to connect with other attendees + 2 raffle tickets to win a prize from Patagonia + recognition on our website and event materials

Community Sponsor
$500

Includes 10 general admission tickets, free play and a chance to connect with other attendees + 10 raffle tickets to win a prize from Patagonia + recognition on our website and event materials

Scholarship
Free
Add a donation for Hammond Climate Solutions Foundation

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