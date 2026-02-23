Annual Pickleball Fundraiser

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About this event
Includes general admission, free play and a chance to connect with other attendees
Includes general admission, free play and a chance to connect with other attendees + 1 raffle ticket to win a prize from Patagonia
Includes general admission, free play and a chance to connect with other attendees + 2 raffle tickets to win a prize from Patagonia
Includes general admission, free play and a chance to connect with other attendees + 2 raffle tickets to win a prize from Patagonia + recognition on our website and event materials
Includes 10 general admission tickets, free play and a chance to connect with other attendees + 10 raffle tickets to win a prize from Patagonia + recognition on our website and event materials
$
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