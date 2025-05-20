Annual Picnic

Six complimentary picnic tickets and a reserved table beautifully decorated. Business Logo individually displayed in oversized flower pots placed at the food & beverage station, display board, website, mentioned in the CCEP e-blast newsletter. Option to provide a promotional item with your company name/logo for each picnic guest. Special name tags to all employees attending the picnic identifying business/organization as a sponsor. Individual video promoted on social media.

Six complimentary picnic tickets and a reserved table beautifully decorated. Business Logo individually displayed in oversized flower pots placed at the food & beverage station, display board, website, mentioned in the CCEP e-blast newsletter. Option to provide a promotional item with your company name/logo for each picnic guest. Special name tags to all employees attending the picnic identifying business/organization as a sponsor. Individual video promoted on social media.

More details...