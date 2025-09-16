Pinnacle High Booster Club Inc

Pinnacle High Booster Club Inc

Annual Pinnacle Baseball Sponsorship

Home Run Level Sponsor
$2,500

Home Run Level Sponsor Tier : 1.      All Triple Level Donor Items

2.      Two Pinnacle State 48 or Pinnacle Baseball shirts

3.      Two Pinnacle Baseball car decals or magnets

Triple Level Sponsor
$1,500

Triple Level Sponsor Tier: 1.      One 48”x 96” Company Banner on the outside fence

2.      Logo on back of lineup/roster cards for fans                                         

3.      Ad in Pinnacle Baseball Media Guide

4.      Complimentary Pinnacle Baseball Media Guide

5.      Business logo and hyperlink featured on Pinnacle Baseball Website

6.      Social media post during the season

7.      Live game day recognition by stadium announcer at JV and Varsity home games

Double Level Sponsor
$1,250

Double Level Sponsor Tier: 1.      One 48”x 96” Company Banner on the outside fence

2.      Ad in Pinnacle Baseball Media Guide

3.      Complimentary Pinnacle Baseball Media Guide

4.      Business logo and hyperlink featured on Pinnacle Baseball Website

5.      Social media post during the season

6.      Live game day recognition by stadium announcer at JV and Varsity home games

Single Level Sponsor
$900

Single Level Sponsor Tier: 1.      Complimentary Pinnacle Baseball Media Guide

2.      Business logo and hyperlink featured on Pinnacle Baseball Website

3.      Social media post during the season

