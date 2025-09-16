Annual Pinnacle Baseball Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Home Run Level Sponsor Tier : 1. All Triple Level Donor Items
2. Two Pinnacle State 48 or Pinnacle Baseball shirts
3. Two Pinnacle Baseball car decals or magnets
Triple Level Sponsor Tier: 1. One 48”x 96” Company Banner on the outside fence
2. Logo on back of lineup/roster cards for fans
3. Ad in Pinnacle Baseball Media Guide
4. Complimentary Pinnacle Baseball Media Guide
5. Business logo and hyperlink featured on Pinnacle Baseball Website
6. Social media post during the season
7. Live game day recognition by stadium announcer at JV and Varsity home games
Double Level Sponsor Tier: 1. One 48”x 96” Company Banner on the outside fence
2. Ad in Pinnacle Baseball Media Guide
3. Complimentary Pinnacle Baseball Media Guide
4. Business logo and hyperlink featured on Pinnacle Baseball Website
5. Social media post during the season
6. Live game day recognition by stadium announcer at JV and Varsity home games
Single Level Sponsor Tier: 1. Complimentary Pinnacle Baseball Media Guide
2. Business logo and hyperlink featured on Pinnacle Baseball Website
3. Social media post during the season
