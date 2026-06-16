A cartoon tree and the Earth, with smiling faces and arms around each other, are surrounded by yellow leaves and flowers against a plain orange background.
Three Little Birds Gardens

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Three Little Birds Gardens

Annual Plant Giveaway Donation Form!

DONATION FOR PLANT BUNDLE - HEGEWISCH PICKUP 7/4/26
$15

We are excited to share that this year we're seeking donations to help support our transportation efforts! Contributions will go towards essentials like truck rental and gas. Thank you for consideration in helping us!


WITH A MINIMUM OF $15 DONATION Donors get to pick their own bundles! Pick 20 plants PLUS! Valued up to $80!


SATURDAY

JULY 4th  

HEGEWISCH FARMERS MARKET! 

13323 S. Green Bay Ave, 

Chicago, IL 60633


Questions please email: [email protected] 


EXAMPLE

Plant varieties include:

Herbs

Lavender

Tomatoes

Peppers

Squash

Melons

Watermelons

Petunias

Geraniums

Marigolds

MANY ANNUALS

Ivy Ornamental

Grasses

Perennials

Large-leaved aster

Leadplant Hoary vervain

Little bluestem

Missouri ironweed

Virginia mountain mint

Purple love grass

House plants AND MORE!!

DONATION FOR PLANT BUNDLE - SOUTH DEERING PICKUP 7/12/26
$15

Donations for the SOUTH DEERING FARM STAND will go towards the farm stand in honor of our beloved Valida Milhouse. Who’s hardwork and dedication to the community will never be forgotten. We will not let it be forgotten. Valida has volunteered (as well as her family and friends) with garden activities for almost 5 years. She then, with a wonderful group, went on to start the South Deering Farm Stand. She loved her community and the work that came with it. We are heartbroken of her passing. This event is for you Valida!



WITH A MINIMUM OF $15 DONATION Donors get to pick their own bundles! Pick 20 plants PLUS! Valued up to $80!


SUNDAY

JULY 12TH  

SOUTH DEERING FARM STAND! 

East 105th St. at Torrence Ave

Chicago, IL 60617


Thank you for consideration in helping us!


Questions please email: [email protected] 


Example

Plant varieties include:

Herbs

Lavender

Tomatoes

Peppers

Squash

Melons

Watermelons

Petunias

Geraniums

Marigolds

MANY ANNUALS

Ivy Ornamental

Grasses

Perennials

Large-leaved aster

Leadplant Hoary vervain

Little bluestem

Missouri ironweed

Virginia mountain mint

Purple love grass

House plants AND MORE!!

Add a donation for Three Little Birds Gardens

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!