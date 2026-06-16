Annual Plant Giveaway Donation Form!

Donations for the SOUTH DEERING FARM STAND will go towards the farm stand in honor of our beloved Valida Milhouse. Who’s hardwork and dedication to the community will never be forgotten. We will not let it be forgotten. Valida has volunteered (as well as her family and friends) with garden activities for almost 5 years. She then, with a wonderful group, went on to start the South Deering Farm Stand. She loved her community and the work that came with it. We are heartbroken of her passing. This event is for you Valida!









WITH A MINIMUM OF $15 DONATION Donors get to pick their own bundles! Pick 20 plants PLUS! Valued up to $80!





SUNDAY

JULY 12TH

SOUTH DEERING FARM STAND!

East 105th St. at Torrence Ave

Chicago, IL 60617





Thank you for consideration in helping us!





Questions please email: [email protected]





Example

Plant varieties include:

Herbs

Lavender

Tomatoes

Peppers

Squash

Melons

Watermelons

Petunias

Geraniums

Marigolds

MANY ANNUALS

Ivy Ornamental

Grasses

Perennials

Large-leaved aster

Leadplant Hoary vervain

Little bluestem

Missouri ironweed

Virginia mountain mint

Purple love grass

House plants AND MORE!!