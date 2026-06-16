Annual Plant Giveaway Donation Form!

We are excited to share that this year we're seeking donations to help support our transportation efforts! Contributions will go towards essentials like truck rental and gas. Thank you for consideration in helping us!
WITH A MINIMUM OF $15 DONATION Donors get to pick their own bundles! Pick 20 plants PLUS! Valued up to $80!
SATURDAY
JULY 4th
HEGEWISCH FARMERS MARKET!
13323 S. Green Bay Ave,
Chicago, IL 60633
Questions please email: [email protected]
EXAMPLE
Plant varieties include:
Herbs
Lavender
Tomatoes
Peppers
Squash
Melons
Watermelons
Petunias
Geraniums
Marigolds
MANY ANNUALS
Ivy Ornamental
Grasses
Perennials
Large-leaved aster
Leadplant Hoary vervain
Little bluestem
Missouri ironweed
Virginia mountain mint
Purple love grass
House plants AND MORE!!
Donations for the SOUTH DEERING FARM STAND will go towards the farm stand in honor of our beloved Valida Milhouse. Who’s hardwork and dedication to the community will never be forgotten. We will not let it be forgotten. Valida has volunteered (as well as her family and friends) with garden activities for almost 5 years. She then, with a wonderful group, went on to start the South Deering Farm Stand. She loved her community and the work that came with it. We are heartbroken of her passing. This event is for you Valida!
WITH A MINIMUM OF $15 DONATION Donors get to pick their own bundles! Pick 20 plants PLUS! Valued up to $80!
SUNDAY
JULY 12TH
SOUTH DEERING FARM STAND!
East 105th St. at Torrence Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
Thank you for consideration in helping us!
Questions please email: [email protected]
Example
Plant varieties include:
Herbs
Lavender
Tomatoes
Peppers
Squash
Melons
Watermelons
Petunias
Geraniums
Marigolds
MANY ANNUALS
Ivy Ornamental
Grasses
Perennials
Large-leaved aster
Leadplant Hoary vervain
Little bluestem
Missouri ironweed
Virginia mountain mint
Purple love grass
House plants AND MORE!!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!