Annual PNW Volleyball Club Fundraiser 2025

Hosted by
About this event
$
The total money raised is split evenly: half goes to the winner as a cash prize, and the other half goes to PNW Volleyball Club. The more tickets you buy, the higher the chances of winning half the pot.
A Jar Full of Gift Cards
$20 Starbucks
$20 Buffalo Wild Wings
$20 Door Dash
$20 Home Depot
$20 McDonalds
$20 Ulta
$20 Target
$20 "Favorites"
$20 MasterCard
Valued: $180
Pinot Noir
Red Blend
Raspberry Crumble Bars
Five FREE Scoops (8 Cow Creamery)
Silicone Bottle Stoppers
Deluxe Corkscrew
Bottle Opener
Beef Stick
Salami Sticks
Smoked Beef Jerky
Slippers-Size 8
Hot Chocolate
Jiffy Pop
Popcorn (Butter)
Toffee popcorn
Two Cozy Socks,
2 Christmas Cups
Popcorn Boxes
Christmas Blanket
8 Kernel Seasons
Flavored Hot Cocoa Packets
Princess Volleyball
2 Tiara’s
Owala Water Bottle
Princess Blanket
Princess Cookbook
Princess Bows
Lip Smacker Chapstick
Frozen Make up Brush Set
Disney Princess Coloring Book
Frozen Beauty Kit
Disney Princess Look and Find Book
Frozen Nail Polish Set
Listerine Total Care
Oral-B Toothbrush (x4)
Crest Toothpaste
Cocofloss (x2)
Philips Sonicare
Assorted Chocolates
Illuminating Cleanser $50
Exfoliating Polish (travel) $21
Anfisa Berry Crumble Lip Gloss $45
Spicy Tonic Pads $50
Oneskin Body Lotion $99
Skin Medica Tinted SPF $38
Neocutis Eye Cream $125
HA Tonic $75
Laser Treatment $500
Stuffed Burger Press
Non-stick Sauce Pot & Basting Brush
Three-Sided Grill Brush for Cleaning
Small Oregon Red Alder Cutting Board
14x20 Wood Carving Board with Juice Groove
30 Piece Heavy-Duty BBQ Set
Kinder's Seasoning: Bourbon Steak, The Blend, Cowboy Butter
Smash Burger Kit
Wax Paper Square
Grill Mats
Soft Grip Grilling Set
Stainless Steel Marinade Injector
Heat-Resistant Gloves
Stainless Steel Skewers
Bamboo Skewers
Digital Meat Thermometer
Grill Lighters (2)
RUBS Recipe Book
Blanket
"No Bad Days" Beer- Barrel Mounting Brewing
Bar Soap
Granola
Mini Decorative Tree
Plant
Stainless Steel Coffee Mug
2 PNW Stickers
Black Rock Gift Card $25
Compass Coffee Roasters (Whole Beans)
PNW VC Tumbler (Green)
(PNW VC) T-Shirt
(PNW VC) Volleyball Arm Sleeves
(PNW VC) Beanie
(PNW VC) Hat
Lululemon hoodie, Full zip, Size 6
Lululemon Never Lost Keychain
Owala Water Bottle
Glitter Gel
Sally Hansen Nail Polish
Nerd Gummy Clusters
BeDazzled Daise Gift Set
Sweet and Merry Shower Steamer Set
Glitter Pens-12 pack
Candy Cane Blanket
Christmas Gummy Mix
Cocktail Stirs
Owala Water Bottle w/ Straw
Holiday Monster Mix
Peppermint Hot Cocoa
Winter Wonderland Energy Drink
Frenshe Vanilla Cashmere Body Mist
Christmas Coffee Cup
Lip Balm
Peppermint Cashmere Lotion
Foaming Gel Wash
Sugar Cookie
Pacific Northwest Volleyball Club Keychain
Nerds Gummy Clusters
Christmas Candle
Make up Brushes w/ Jar
Jean Marc Paris Perfume
Sol de Janeiro Body Wash
Juicy Couture 3-piece gift set, including Top Zip Satchel, Logo Webbing Strap, Mini Pouch with JC Charm
Lip Glaze Collection
Satin Pink Pillowcase
Bow Slippers, size 8/9
Pink Fuzzy Blanket
Satin Curl Wands
Lip Mask (10)
Pacific Northwest Keychain
Plush Throw
Three 2026 season Portland Timbers Tickets
Owala Water Bottle
Embark Water Bottle
Mini Volleyball
Chocolates
Uno
Loofah
Detoxifying Charcoal Mask
Eye Masks
Hair Clip
Coffee
Black Licorice
Hand Wash
Mini Donuts Chocolate Frosted
Zillion Gifts $25
Jersey Mikes $10
Dutch Bros $10
Target $10
Chick-Fil-A $10
Jamba $10
MOD $10
Crumble $10
Starbucks $10
Crew Socks (Large)
Plush Blanket,
Shortbread Cookies
Cooling Eye Mask
Butter Mints
Candle
Facial Roller
White Chocolate
White Chocolate Sauce
Fondue and Warmer Set
Marshmallows
Rock Candy
Christmas Decor
LED Pillar Candles
JBL Speaker
Chocolate Caramel Collection by Ghirardelli
Christmas Tree Plate
Balsam Pine Candle
Stanley Water Bottle
Carhartt Beanie
5 Bags Sweet/Cinnamon
What Do You Meme? Family Edition
Sequence
Uno Triple Pack
Five Crowns Card Game
Left, Center, Right
Hidden Mickeys Game
Phase 10
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza
Popcorn and Popcorn Seasoning
Farkle
Timbers Tickets (3)
Movie Candies
Dirty Soda Ingredients
Notepad
Colored Pens
Cutting Board
Tea Towel
Salt/Pepper Shakers
Drink Pitcher
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!