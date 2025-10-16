PNW Volleyball Club

Hosted by

PNW Volleyball Club

About this event

$

Annual PNW Volleyball Club Fundraiser 2025

1900 NW 20th Ave

Battle Ground, WA 98604, USA

50/50 Raffle
$2

The total money raised is split evenly: half goes to the winner as a cash prize, and the other half goes to PNW Volleyball Club. The more tickets you buy, the higher the chances of winning half the pot.

The Wishing Jar
$2

A Jar Full of Gift Cards

$20 Starbucks

$20 Buffalo Wild Wings

$20 Door Dash

$20 Home Depot

$20 McDonalds

$20 Ulta

$20 Target

$20 "Favorites"

$20 MasterCard

Valued: $180

Sip and Snack
$2

Pinot Noir

Red Blend

Raspberry Crumble Bars

Five FREE Scoops (8 Cow Creamery)

Silicone Bottle Stoppers

Deluxe Corkscrew

Bottle Opener

Beef Stick

Salami Sticks

Smoked Beef Jerky

Cozy Christmas Night
$2

Slippers-Size 8

Hot Chocolate

Jiffy Pop

Popcorn (Butter)

Toffee popcorn

Two Cozy Socks,

2 Christmas Cups

Popcorn Boxes

Christmas Blanket

8 Kernel Seasons

Flavored Hot Cocoa Packets

Disney Princess
$2

Princess Volleyball

2 Tiara’s

Owala Water Bottle

Princess Blanket

Princess Cookbook

Princess Bows

Lip Smacker Chapstick

Frozen Make up Brush Set

Disney Princess Coloring Book

Frozen Beauty Kit

Disney Princess Look and Find Book

Frozen Nail Polish Set

Smile Bright
$2

Listerine Total Care

Oral-B Toothbrush (x4)

Crest Toothpaste

Cocofloss (x2)

Philips Sonicare

Assorted Chocolates

Skin & Tonics
$2

Illuminating Cleanser $50

Exfoliating Polish (travel) $21

Anfisa Berry Crumble Lip Gloss $45

Spicy Tonic Pads $50

Oneskin Body Lotion $99

Skin Medica Tinted SPF $38

Neocutis Eye Cream $125

HA Tonic $75

Laser Treatment $500


Grill Lovers Basket
$2

Stuffed Burger Press

Non-stick Sauce Pot & Basting Brush

Three-Sided Grill Brush for Cleaning

Small Oregon Red Alder Cutting Board

14x20 Wood Carving Board with Juice Groove

30 Piece Heavy-Duty BBQ Set

Kinder's Seasoning: Bourbon Steak, The Blend, Cowboy Butter

Smash Burger Kit

Wax Paper Square

Grill Mats

Soft Grip Grilling Set

Stainless Steel Marinade Injector

Heat-Resistant Gloves

Stainless Steel Skewers

Bamboo Skewers

Digital Meat Thermometer

Grill Lighters (2)

RUBS Recipe Book

PNW
$2

Blanket

"No Bad Days" Beer- Barrel Mounting Brewing

Bar Soap

Granola

Mini Decorative Tree

Plant

Stainless Steel Coffee Mug

2 PNW Stickers

Black Rock Gift Card $25

Compass Coffee Roasters (Whole Beans)

PNW VC Tumbler (Green)

(PNW VC) T-Shirt

(PNW VC) Volleyball Arm Sleeves

(PNW VC) Beanie

(PNW VC) Hat

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
$2

Lululemon hoodie, Full zip, Size 6

Lululemon Never Lost Keychain

Owala Water Bottle

Glitter Gel

Sally Hansen Nail Polish

Nerd Gummy Clusters

BeDazzled Daise Gift Set

Sweet and Merry Shower Steamer Set

Glitter Pens-12 pack

Candy Cane Lane
$2

Candy Cane Blanket

Christmas Gummy Mix

Cocktail Stirs

Owala Water Bottle w/ Straw

Holiday Monster Mix

Peppermint Hot Cocoa

Winter Wonderland Energy Drink

Frenshe Vanilla Cashmere Body Mist

Christmas Coffee Cup

Lip Balm

Peppermint Cashmere Lotion

Foaming Gel Wash

Sugar Cookie

Pacific Northwest Volleyball Club Keychain

Nerds Gummy Clusters

Christmas Candle

Pink Lover
$2

Make up Brushes w/ Jar

Jean Marc Paris Perfume

Sol de Janeiro Body Wash

Juicy Couture 3-piece gift set, including Top Zip Satchel, Logo Webbing Strap, Mini Pouch with JC Charm

Lip Glaze Collection

Satin Pink Pillowcase

Bow Slippers, size 8/9

Pink Fuzzy Blanket

Satin Curl Wands

Lip Mask (10)

Pacific Northwest Keychain

Black Basket
$2

Plush Throw

Three 2026 season Portland Timbers Tickets

Owala Water Bottle

Embark Water Bottle

Mini Volleyball

Chocolates

Uno

Loofah

Detoxifying Charcoal Mask

Eye Masks

Hair Clip

Coffee

Black Licorice

Hand Wash

Mini Donuts Chocolate Frosted

Gift Card Galore
$2

Zillion Gifts $25

Jersey Mikes $10

Dutch Bros $10

Target $10

Chick-Fil-A $10

Jamba $10

MOD $10

Crumble $10

Starbucks $10


White Christmas
$2

Crew Socks (Large)

Plush Blanket,

Shortbread Cookies

Cooling Eye Mask

Butter Mints

Candle

Facial Roller

White Chocolate

White Chocolate Sauce

Fondue and Warmer Set

Marshmallows

Rock Candy

Christmas Decor

LED Pillar Candles

JBL Speaker

Chocolate Caramel Collection by Ghirardelli

Christmas Tree Plate

Balsam Pine Candle

Stanley Water Bottle

Carhartt Beanie

Nutch Nuts
$2

5 Bags Sweet/Cinnamon

Family Game Night Basket
$2

What Do You Meme? Family Edition

Sequence

Uno Triple Pack

Five Crowns Card Game

Left, Center, Right

Hidden Mickeys Game

Phase 10

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza

Popcorn and Popcorn Seasoning

Farkle

Timbers Tickets (3)

Movie Candies

Dirty Soda Ingredients

Notepad

Colored Pens

Home for the Holidays
$2

Cutting Board

Tea Towel

Salt/Pepper Shakers

Drink Pitcher

