Annual Quarter Auction

This one time fee allows you to bid all night without having to put forward quarters to bid. 1 Open bidding pass can only apply to one paddle. If you want to use Open Bidding Pass on multiple paddles, you must purchase a pass for each paddle you want to use.

This one time fee allows you to bid all night without having to put forward quarters to bid. 1 Open bidding pass can only apply to one paddle. If you want to use Open Bidding Pass on multiple paddles, you must purchase a pass for each paddle you want to use.

seeMoreDetailsMobile