National Council Of Negro Women Inc

Hosted by

National Council Of Negro Women Inc

About this event

Annual Red Shoe & Roulette Sponsorship

1327 Bandera Rd Space C

San Antonio, TX 78228, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

• 10 Entry Tickets

• $2000 in casino chips for everyone 

• 4 bingo cards per individual 

• 40 Signature Drink Coupons 

• Designated VIP seating with signage 

• Logo and/or name recognition on electronic advertising with casino games and throughout the evening 

• Advertising for 1 year on the NCNW, Inc. Ruth Jones McMclendon Section website for 1 year and all events held by the Section 

• Special gift 

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

• 6 Entry Tickets

• $1500 in casino chips for everyone 

• 2 bingo cards per individual 

• 18 Signature Drink Coupons 

• Preferred Seating w/ signage 

• Logo and/or name recognition on electronic advertising with casino games and the NCNW, Inc. Ruth Jones McClendon Section website 

• Special gift 

Bronze Sponsor
$1,250

• 4 Entry Tickets

• $1200 in casino chips for everyone 

• 1 bingo card per individual 

• 8 Signature Drink Coupons 

• Preferred Seating w/ signage 

Add a donation for National Council Of Negro Women Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!