Annual Red Shoe & Roulette Sponsorship

• 10 Entry Tickets

• $2000 in casino chips for everyone

• 4 bingo cards per individual

• 40 Signature Drink Coupons

• Designated VIP seating with signage

• Logo and/or name recognition on electronic advertising with casino games and throughout the evening

• Advertising for 1 year on the NCNW, Inc. Ruth Jones McMclendon Section website for 1 year and all events held by the Section

• Special gift