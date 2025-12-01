Annual Red Shoe & Roulette Sponsorship

Hosted by
• 10 Entry Tickets
• $2000 in casino chips for everyone
• 4 bingo cards per individual
• 40 Signature Drink Coupons
• Designated VIP seating with signage
• Logo and/or name recognition on electronic advertising with casino games and throughout the evening
• Advertising for 1 year on the NCNW, Inc. Ruth Jones McMclendon Section website for 1 year and all events held by the Section
• Special gift
• 6 Entry Tickets
• $1500 in casino chips for everyone
• 2 bingo cards per individual
• 18 Signature Drink Coupons
• Preferred Seating w/ signage
• Logo and/or name recognition on electronic advertising with casino games and the NCNW, Inc. Ruth Jones McClendon Section website
• Special gift
• 4 Entry Tickets
• $1200 in casino chips for everyone
• 1 bingo card per individual
• 8 Signature Drink Coupons
• Preferred Seating w/ signage
