2026 Regatta & Party for the Brian T. Markarian Scholarship Fund

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About this event
Climb aboard for a night of celebration! Enjoy full access to the evening's festivities, including open bar, dinner, music, and nautical fun- all in support of a great cause.
As a member of the Captain's Crew, your support helps steer our mission forward. This level includes full access to the evening's festivities, including open bar, dinner, and music as well as five tickets towards the 50/50 raffle (a $50 value!)
Anchors aweigh! At this level, your generosity helps keep our scholarship fund steady and strong. You'll receive full access to the evening's festivities, including open bar, dinner, and music, a t-shirt, name/logo featured on printed signage at the event, and five tickets towards the 50/50 raffle.
Be the beacon that lights the way. As a top-tier sponsor, your donation makes a lasting impact for future scholars. This includes two event tickets for dinner and open bar, two race-day long sleeve t-shirts, your name/logo featured on printed signage, a spotlight acknowledgement and thank-you during the event, and ten tickets towards the 50/50 raffle.
I cannot attend the event and/or would like to offer an additional donation to the Brian T Markarian Scholarship
Note: this is NOT an event ticket
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!