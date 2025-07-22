Zambia Adventist Women International Inc

Zambia Adventist Women International Inc

Annual Retreat (Manual Monthly Renewal )

Sandy Cove Ministries 60 Sandy Cove Road North East

MD 21901

Pay in Full, One Person Room
$907

$907 – 5 Days, 4 Nights (Triple Occupancy)
Enjoy the comfort and privacy of your own room in our Standard Suite featuring a queen bed and a separate sitting area. Ideal for those who value solitude and personal time for reflection and rest during the retreat.


Includes:

  • 5 days, 4 nights single accommodation
  • All meals and beverages
  • ZAWI Retreat Bag (with T-shirt and curated items)
  • Full access to all retreat sessions and activities
  • After December 31st ticket will be $927
Pay in Full, Two Person Room
$707

$707 – 5 Days, 4 Nights (Single Occupancy)
Share a room with one other sister in a Family Deluxe Room with a queen bed and one extra-long twin bed. A great balance between fellowship and comfort, perfect for friends or family attending together


Includes:

  • 5 days, 4 nights private accommodation
  • All meals and beverages
  • ZAWI Retreat Bag (with T-shirt and curated items)
  • Full access to all retreat sessions and activities
  • After December 31st ticket will be $727
Pay in Full, Three Person Room
$657

$657 – 5 Days, 4 Nights (Single Occupancy)
Join three or more sisters in a Standard Deluxe Room with a queen bed and two extra-long twin beds. An affordable and fun option for groups, ideal for those who enjoy sisterhood and shared experiences.


Includes:

  • 5 days, 4 nights private accommodation
  • All meals and beverages
  • ZAWI Retreat Bag (with T-shirt and curated items)
  • Full access to all retreat sessions and activities
  • After December 31st ticket will be $677
Bi-Weekly Payments
$100

Instead of 200/month, You want to make a $100 every 2 weeks

  • After December 31st ticket go up by $20
Weekly Payments
$50

Instead of 200/month, You want to make a $50 every weeks

  • After December 31st ticket go up by $20
