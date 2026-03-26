North Texas Women Fishing

Hosted by

North Texas Women Fishing

About this event

Support NTWF

Monetary donation (non-sponsorship)
Pay what you can

Thank you for supporting NTWF. We appreciate you and your generosity.

Exchange items/service for Sponsorship Tier - pre-approved
Free

In-Kind Donation (non-monetary)

Businesses or individuals who would like to donate products, services, lodging, gift cards, or other items in exchange for sponsorship recognition.


NTWF Pre-Approval Required


Silver
$250

🥉 SILVER LEVEL – $250

Community Supporter

• Business name listed on official retreat shirts

• Logo on sponsor banner at event

• 10x10 vendor booth space

• Recognition during event announcements & in the NTWF Facebook group

• Flyer or business card in event swag bags (optional – provided by sponsor)

• Recognition in a dedicated sponsor thank-you post

Gold
$500

🥈 GOLD LEVEL – $500

Enhanced Brand Visibility

Includes everything in Silver, plus:

• Priority 10x10 vendor booth placement

• Recognition on the NTWF website sponsor page

• Logo on retreat shirts

• Larger logo placement on sponsor banner

• Monthly business promotion on Facebook

Platinum
$1,000

🥇 PLATINUM LEVEL – $1,000

Premium Exposure + Category Exclusivity - Limited Platinum Sponsorships Available


Includes everything in Gold, plus:

• Large logo on retreat shirts (top-tier placement)

• Individual sponsor banner displayed at event

• VIP booth upgrade (10x20 or premium location)


SWAG/BAG or RAFFLE GIVEAWAY DONATIONS
Free

For donors providing swag bag items, door prizes, raffle items, or small giveaway products that are not being submitted for sponsorship credit.

Vendor Booth 1 - Day (note- included in sponsorship tiers)
$50

Outdoor booths only. No electricity provided (quiet generators/battery ok). Vendors manage setup & takedown.

(note-included in sponsorship tiers)

Vendor Booth - 2 days (note-included in sponsorship tiers)
$100

Outdoor booths only. No electricity provided (quiet generators/battery ok). Vendors manage setup & takedown.

(note-included in sponsorship tiers)

Vendor Booth - Weekend (Fri, Sat, Sun)
$125

Outdoor booths only. No electricity provided (quiet generators/battery ok). Vendors manage setup & takedown.

(note-included in sponsorship tiers)

Add a donation for North Texas Women Fishing

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