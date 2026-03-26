Support NTWF

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About this event
Thank you for supporting NTWF. We appreciate you and your generosity.
In-Kind Donation (non-monetary)
Businesses or individuals who would like to donate products, services, lodging, gift cards, or other items in exchange for sponsorship recognition.
NTWF Pre-Approval Required
🥉 SILVER LEVEL – $250
Community Supporter
• Business name listed on official retreat shirts
• Logo on sponsor banner at event
• 10x10 vendor booth space
• Recognition during event announcements & in the NTWF Facebook group
• Flyer or business card in event swag bags (optional – provided by sponsor)
• Recognition in a dedicated sponsor thank-you post
🥈 GOLD LEVEL – $500
Enhanced Brand Visibility
Includes everything in Silver, plus:
• Priority 10x10 vendor booth placement
• Recognition on the NTWF website sponsor page
• Logo on retreat shirts
• Larger logo placement on sponsor banner
• Monthly business promotion on Facebook
🥇 PLATINUM LEVEL – $1,000
Premium Exposure + Category Exclusivity - Limited Platinum Sponsorships Available
Includes everything in Gold, plus:
• Large logo on retreat shirts (top-tier placement)
• Individual sponsor banner displayed at event
• VIP booth upgrade (10x20 or premium location)
For donors providing swag bag items, door prizes, raffle items, or small giveaway products that are not being submitted for sponsorship credit.
Outdoor booths only. No electricity provided (quiet generators/battery ok). Vendors manage setup & takedown.
(note-included in sponsorship tiers)
Outdoor booths only. No electricity provided (quiet generators/battery ok). Vendors manage setup & takedown.
(note-included in sponsorship tiers)
Outdoor booths only. No electricity provided (quiet generators/battery ok). Vendors manage setup & takedown.
(note-included in sponsorship tiers)
$
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