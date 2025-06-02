Rutherford Dust Society

Hosted by

Rutherford Dust Society

About this event

Annual Rutherford Chili Ball 2025

8550 Conn Creek Rd

Rutherford, CA 94573, USA

VIP Admission
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table: for 10. Ticket price includes admission, sampling and voting in the chili competition, one entrée, and one drink ticket. Additional food will be available for purchase.

Adult Ticket
$95

Ticket price includes admission, sampling and voting in the chili competition, one entrée, and one drink ticket. Additional food will be available for purchase.

Youth 13-20
$45

Ticket price includes admission, sampling and voting in the chili competition, one entrée, and one drink ticket. Additional food will be available for purchase.

Kids 6-12
$25

Ticket price includes admission, sampling, one entrée, and one drink ticket. Additional food will be available for purchase.

Child 5 and Under
Free

Ticket price includes admission, sampling, one entrée, and one drink ticket. Additional food will be available for purchase.

Add a donation for Rutherford Dust Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!