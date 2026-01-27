Outback Railroad Association

Hosted by

Outback Railroad Association

About this event

Annual Safety Conference

100 Pine Crest Dr

Deadwood, SD 57732, USA

General Admission
$125

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Golf Outing Monday, May 11th afternoon
Free

At your request, we have a golf outing planned for Monday, May 11th afternoon at a golf course nearby. Full details to follow. Money will be collected at the golf course this is simply to get a head count of who is interested in participating.

Vendor
$350

Booth includes skirted table with two chairs

Recognition in brochure / program & logo on signage

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
Bronze Sponsor
$500
Date Nail Sponsor
$250

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