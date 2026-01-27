Annual Safety Conference

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
At your request, we have a golf outing planned for Monday, May 11th afternoon at a golf course nearby. Full details to follow. Money will be collected at the golf course this is simply to get a head count of who is interested in participating.
Booth includes skirted table with two chairs
Recognition in brochure / program & logo on signage
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