Star of North Maternity Home

Hosted by

Star of North Maternity Home

About this event

2026 Annual Salmon Dinner & Silent Auction

715 N 57th Ave W

Duluth, MN 55807, USA

General Admission *Early Bird
$25
Available until Mar 20

General adult ticket pricing

(Purchased in advance)

Seniors & Veterans *Early bird
$20
Available until Mar 20

Discounted pricing for Seniors and Veterans (Purchased in advance)

Children
$10

Ages 5-12


4 and under are Free

Annual Premium Sponsor
$5,000
Available until Mar 6

Featured recognition at all 2026 Star of the North events in Duluth and the Iron Range, social media, website & complimentary tables for 10 at 2 signature events.

Annual Table Sponsor
$2,500
Available until Mar 6

Acknowledged at all 2026 Star of the North events in Duluth and the Iron Range & complimentary tables for 8 at 2 signature events.

Event Premium Table Sponsorship
$1,500
Available until Mar 6

Featured recognition at event, table for 10, wine, social media & website.

Event Table Sponsorship
$800
Available until Mar 6

Recognition at event & table for 8.

At-the-Door General Admission
$30

At the door pricing

(For tickets purchased after 5 pm on 3/20)

At-the-Door Seniors & Veterans
$25

At the door pricing

(For tickets purchased after 5 pm on 3/20)

Add a donation for Star of North Maternity Home

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!