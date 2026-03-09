Always Reaching Children’s Heart Inc NFP

Hosted by

Always Reaching Children’s Heart Inc NFP

About this event

Annual Scholarship Gala- Sneaker Ball

600 W Roosevelt Rd

Chicago, IL 60607, USA

General Admission
$80

Enjoy full access to the program, including all main activities and experiences. ✨.

Silver
$150

Enjoy two tickets to the full program with access to all main activities and a free bottle of wine.

Gold
$225

Enjoy three tickets to the full program, providing access to all main activities, along with one complimentary bottle of champagne. 🥂


Platinum
$300

Enjoy four tickets to the full program, providing access to all main activities, along with one complimentary bottle of wine and one complimentary bottle of champagne. 🥂🍷

All Star Diamond
$620

Enjoy eight tickets to the full program, providing access to all main activities, along with two complimentary bottles of champagne. 🥂


Vendor Space
$100

This is a great opportunity to promote and sell your products while connecting with the community.


✨ Vendor Space: $100

✨ Includes 1 Table & 2 Chairs

✨ Vendors must bring their own advertising/display materials


👟🛍️ Sneaker Ball Vendor Shopper Experience!
$25

Come shop, sip, and support at the ARCH 2nd Annual Scholarship Gala – Sneaker Ball!


For $25, shoppers will receive:

✨ Entry to the vendor shopping experience

🥂 2 Free Drinks

🛍️ Access to amazing local vendors selling unique products


Add a donation for Always Reaching Children’s Heart Inc NFP

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!