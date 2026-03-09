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About this event
Enjoy full access to the program, including all main activities and experiences. ✨.
Enjoy two tickets to the full program with access to all main activities and a free bottle of wine.
Enjoy three tickets to the full program, providing access to all main activities, along with one complimentary bottle of champagne. 🥂
Enjoy four tickets to the full program, providing access to all main activities, along with one complimentary bottle of wine and one complimentary bottle of champagne. 🥂🍷
Enjoy eight tickets to the full program, providing access to all main activities, along with two complimentary bottles of champagne. 🥂
This is a great opportunity to promote and sell your products while connecting with the community.
✨ Vendor Space: $100
✨ Includes 1 Table & 2 Chairs
✨ Vendors must bring their own advertising/display materials
Come shop, sip, and support at the ARCH 2nd Annual Scholarship Gala – Sneaker Ball!
For $25, shoppers will receive:
✨ Entry to the vendor shopping experience
🥂 2 Free Drinks
🛍️ Access to amazing local vendors selling unique products
$
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