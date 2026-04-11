Annual Scholarship Golf Outing

About this event
If you would like to golf but don't have a foursome, we will try and put you with others that have registered.
This is for a foursome that just wants to come and golf. No sponsorship.
This sponsorship will include registration for 4 Golfers, 2 Hole Sponsorships, Reserved Seating and Special Recognition.
This sponsorship will include registration for 4 Golfers, 1 Hole Sponsorships, Reserved Seating and Special Recognition
This sponsorship is perfect for the non-golfer that would like to promote their business! This will include registration for 4 Dinner Only Guests, 1 Hole Sponsor sign with your company logo or individual name, reserved seating and Special Recognition.
This sponsorship will include a Hole Sponsor sign with your company logo or individual name placed on the course to be seen during play.
If you would like to join us for Dinner Only and raffles, this is the ticket for you.
Putting contest
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!