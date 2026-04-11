Walworth Fontana Rotary Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Walworth Fontana Rotary Foundation Inc

About this event

Annual Scholarship Golf Outing

700 S 2nd St

Delavan, WI 53115, USA

Solo Golfer
$175

If you would like to golf but don't have a foursome, we will try and put you with others that have registered.  

Foursome:
$700

This is for a foursome that just wants to come and golf.  No sponsorship.

Gold Sponsor
$1,700

This sponsorship will include registration for 4 Golfers, 2 Hole Sponsorships, Reserved Seating and Special Recognition. 

Silver Sponsor
$1,200

This sponsorship will include registration for 4 Golfers, 1 Hole Sponsorships, Reserved Seating and Special Recognition

Bronze Sponsor
$600

This sponsorship is perfect for the non-golfer that would like to promote their business!  This will include registration for 4 Dinner Only Guests, 1 Hole Sponsor sign with your company logo or individual name, reserved seating and Special Recognition. 

Hole Sponsor
$200

This sponsorship will include a Hole Sponsor sign with your company logo or individual name placed on the course to be seen during play.

Dinner Only Guest
$45

If you would like to join us for Dinner Only and raffles, this is the ticket for you.

50/50 Ball
$25

Putting contest

Raffle tickets
$5
Raffle tickets
$20
Raffle tickets
$50
Raffle tickets
$100
Add a donation for Walworth Fontana Rotary Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!