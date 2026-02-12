Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament

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About this event
4 - person Team
Sponsor poster on display at registration during tournament and at all chapter-sponsored functions for 1 year • Advertisement Monthly and on Delta Tau and WF Website for 1 Year. • 4-person team • Hole Sponsorship • Tent Sponsorship • Sponsorship (Food or Drinks) • 4 Mulligans Balls
Advertisement Monthly and on Delta Tau and WF Website for 1 Year. • Sponsorship (Food or Drinks) • 4-person team • Hole Sponsor • Tent Sponsorship • 4 Mulligans Balls
Advertisement Monthly • 4-person team • Tent Sponsorship • Hole Sponsorship • 4 Mulligans Balls
• Mention on social media • 4-person team • Hole Sponsorship • 2 Mulligan Balls
Custom Signage at Putting Green and Driving Range
• Custom Signage on beverage cart • Company Logo placed in prominent area
Custom Signage on Tournament Scoreboard
Each Mulligan Ball is $25. Mulligan Balls can be used once per hole for purchaser.
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