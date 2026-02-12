Westside Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Westside Foundation Inc

About this event

Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament

2100 Coppermill Blvd

Zachary, LA 70791, USA

Team Sponsor
$500

4 - person Team

Individual
$125
Diamond Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsor poster on display at registration during tournament and at all chapter-sponsored functions for 1 year • Advertisement Monthly and on Delta Tau and WF Website for 1 Year. • 4-person team • Hole Sponsorship • Tent Sponsorship • Sponsorship (Food or Drinks) • 4 Mulligans Balls

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

Advertisement Monthly and on Delta Tau and WF Website for 1 Year. • Sponsorship (Food or Drinks) • 4-person team • Hole Sponsor • Tent Sponsorship • 4 Mulligans Balls

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Advertisement Monthly • 4-person team • Tent Sponsorship • Hole Sponsorship • 4 Mulligans Balls

Bronze Sponsor
$650

• Mention on social media • 4-person team • Hole Sponsorship • 2 Mulligan Balls

Range Sponsor
$1,000

Custom Signage at Putting Green and Driving Range

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,000

• Custom Signage on beverage cart • Company Logo placed in prominent area

Scoreboard Sponsor
$500

Custom Signage on Tournament Scoreboard

Food Sponsor
$1,000
Drink Sponsor
$500
Mulligan Ball
$25

Each Mulligan Ball is $25. Mulligan Balls can be used once per hole for purchaser.

Add a donation for Westside Foundation Inc

$

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