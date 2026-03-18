Annual Scholastic Achievement Awards Luncheon - Students & Donors

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Recipient Students are allowed TWO complementary tickets for guests. Any additional guest must purchase a general admission at $25 per person with the following link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/annual-scholastic-achievement-awards-luncheon-2
Scholarship Donors are allowed ONE complementary ticket for guest. Any additional guest must purchase a general admission general admission at $25 per person with the following link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/annual-scholastic-achievement-awards-luncheon-2
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