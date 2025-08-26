Annual Secoriea Turner's Social Justice Scholarship

General Admission – A Night of Legacy and Purpose

We invite you and your family to join us for a heartfelt evening in support of the Secoriea Turner Scholarship at Spelman College. Date: September 11, 2025 🕕 Time: 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM 📍 Location: 235 Mitchell Street Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30303





This event honors the memory of Secoriea Turner, an 8-year-old whose life was tragically taken on July 4, 2020. In her name, the scholarship uplifts students at Spelman College who are dedicated to advancing social justice and creating meaningful change.

Your attendance helps continue Secoriea’s legacy and supports the next generation of leaders.