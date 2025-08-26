Annual Secoriea Turner's Social Justice Scholarship

Hosted by
Atlanta, GA 30303, USA suite 400
General Admission – A Night of Legacy and Purpose
We invite you and your family to join us for a heartfelt evening in support of the Secoriea Turner Scholarship at Spelman College. Date: September 11, 2025 🕕 Time: 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM 📍 Location: 235 Mitchell Street Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30303
This event honors the memory of Secoriea Turner, an 8-year-old whose life was tragically taken on July 4, 2020. In her name, the scholarship uplifts students at Spelman College who are dedicated to advancing social justice and creating meaningful change.
Your attendance helps continue Secoriea’s legacy and supports the next generation of leaders.
VIP Admission – Honoring Secoriea Turner's Legacy
Join us for an evening of remembrance, impact, and inspiration as we gather to support the scholarship established at Spelman College in memory of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, whose life was tragically cut short on July 4, 2020. This scholarship honors her legacy by empowering students dedicated to the pursuit of social justice.
🗓 Date: September 11, 2025 🕕 Time: 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM 📍 Location: Released at a later date
✨ VIP Admission Includes:
We would be honored to welcome you and your family to this meaningful occasion. Your presence helps amplify Secoriea’s legacy and supports the next generation of changemakers at Spelman College.
