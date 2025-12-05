Annual She Blooms Sisters Retreat

Begin your retreat weekend with a peaceful, Holy Spirit–led evening beside the lake. After dinner on your own, gather with us for an intimate time of worship, prayer, and teaching as we prepare our hearts for all God desires to do.





This gathering is open to women who are currently Bloom Partners/She Blooms Academy Members or who feel led to become Bloom Partners with a commitment of $40/month or more.



Your monthly support helps sustain the mission of She Blooms, and this evening is one way we pour back into those who help make this ministry possible.





Please Note:

There is a separate ticket for this Thursday night gathering. This ticket serves as an additional donation to support She Blooms and helps cover the cost of hosting this intimate ministry night.





If you are not yet a Bloom Partner but feel led to join us, you may begin your monthly partnership today and then purchase this add-on ticket.





Limited to 25 seats. Retreat registration is required.