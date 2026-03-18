International CNNCT

Hosted by

International CNNCT

About this event

Annual Showcase

112 S Buchanan St Suite 1

Edwardsville, IL 62025

General Admission-Early bird
$15
Available until Apr 25

Your ticket includes:

• Live cultural performances
• Access to a curated vendor marketplace
• Great music and a vibrant atmosphere
• Networking opportunities with creatives and community members

GeneralAdmission
$20

Your ticket includes:

• Live cultural performances
• Access to a curated vendor marketplace
• Great music and a vibrant atmosphere
• Networking opportunities with creatives and community members

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