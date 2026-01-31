Hosted by

DOY SISTER TO SISTER

About this event

Annual Sister to Sister Retreat & Gala

Lake Harmony

PA 18624, USA

General Admission-Full Price
$525

Experience the Presence of God

Come and encounter the presence of God in a profound way that will leave you yearning for more. This fellowship is designed to elevate you to greater heights and deeper depths in Christ.

Women's Fellowship

Women of all ages are gathering together to cultivate lasting friendships that blossom into a strong sisterhood. Join us in this journey of faith, fellowship and friendship!

Retreat Split Payment-50% Down
$262.50

ALL BALANCES WILL BE INVOICED FOR ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS 30 DAYS PRIOR TO DUE DATE

Retreat Deposit-Only
$100

ALL BALANCES WILL BE INVOICED FOR ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS 30 DAYS PRIOR TO DUE DATE

Add a donation for DOY SISTER TO SISTER

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!