Annual Sister to Sister Retreat & Gala

Come and encounter the presence of God in a profound way that will leave you yearning for more. This fellowship is designed to elevate you to greater heights and deeper depths in Christ.
Women of all ages are gathering together to cultivate lasting friendships that blossom into a strong sisterhood. Join us in this journey of faith, fellowship and friendship!
ALL BALANCES WILL BE INVOICED FOR ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS 30 DAYS PRIOR TO DUE DATE
